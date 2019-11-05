President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House Monday before he departs for a trip to Lexington, Ky. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- More American Democrats want President Donald Trump impeached than did those who wanted the same for President Richard Nixon at the height of the Watergate scandal nearly 50 years ago, a survey showed Tuesday.

The Gallup poll said 87 percent of Democratic respondents said they want Trump impeached and removed from office. In 1974, just days before Nixon resigned, just 71 percent of U.S. Democrats said they wanted him out.

The survey also shows more unity among Democrats and Republicans than there was during Watergate, or the intern scandal that enveloped former President Bill Clinton.

Ninety-two percent of Republican respondents said they don't want Trump impeached. In 1974, for Nixon, that figure was 59 percent.

Regarding Clinton in 1998, the partisan gap was similar to that from the Watergate era -- 58 percent of Republicans and 15 percent of Democrats favored impeachment.

Overall, 51 percent of respondents said they want Trump impeached and removed from the White House.

Gallup polled more than 1,500 adults in the United States for the survey, which has a margin of error of 3 points.