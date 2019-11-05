Election Day: Beshear claims victory in Kentucky; Virginia Dems win both Houses

Tuesday's voting involves several key races and marks the one-year point until the 2020 U.S. presidential election. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Kentucky elected a new governor, Virginia voters handed their government over to the Democrats and Washington state said "no" to affirmative action policies on Tuesday when several states and municipalities went to the polls for elections that could influence power shifts one year before the 2020 general elections.

Kentucky

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear declared victory in a tight race he led with nearly 6,000 more votes than incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who said he was not throwing in the towel yet.

"We are not conceding this race by any stretch," Bevin told his supporters Tuesday night in downtown Louisville.

With ballots still being counted, Beshear leads with 49.2 percent of the vote to Bevin's 48.8 percent with John Hicks earning a possibly decisive 2 percent.

However, even before the race has been officially called, Democratic Governors Asociation Chairwoman Gina Raimondo congratulated Beshear on his win.

"Kentuckians now have a champion in the governor's office who has spent his career fighting for children and families by protecting coverage for Kentuckians with a pre-existing condition and supporting a quality public education for every child," she said in a statement. "I look forward to serving alongside Gov. Beshear and to seeing all of the great things he will accomplish for Kentucky."

Before his supporters, Beshear said he hadn't spoken with Bevin yet but expected him to honor the election and help with the transition.

He thanked his wife and family for the victory, vowing those who didn't vote for him that he will fight to earn their trust.

"As your next governor, I will listen more than I talk, I will work with anyone who has a good idea that we can deliver for Kentuckians," he said before a cheering crowd. "With all the partisan bickering and nastiness that we're seeing in politics, we have an opportunity to do better right here in Kentucky."

Bevin was endorsed by President Donald Trump, who won the state by nearly 30 points in 2016. The president joined Bevin for a rally in Lexington on Monday.

The one-term governor won the seat by just 10 points in 2015 and lost a bid for a seat in the U.S. Senate primary a year earlier to incumbent Mitch McConnell.

Bevin's popularity has declined after clashing with school teachers and labor leaders over a pension measure, as well as attempting to implement more work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

Beshear, whose father preceded Bevin as Kentucky governor, has touted his victory in blocking Bevin's pension reform plan and cuts to the state's colleges and universities as attorney general. He has also countered Bevin's Medicaid proposal by promising to expand healthcare statewide.

Beshear's victory is forecast to give Democrats headway in a state where Republicans control a majority of the legislature.

Mississippi

In a close gubernatorial race, Republican Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves defeated the state's Democratic Attorney General, Jim Hood, to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.

Reeves, who ran on a platform opposing Medicaid expansion while supporting increases in teachers' salaries, won with 52.8 percent of the vote to Hood's 46 percent, representing a difference of more than 52,000 votes with 94 percent of precincts reporting.

Hood congratulated Reeves on his victory on Tuesday night.

"Looks like the next governor will be Tate Reeves," he said before his supporters. "I just called Tate and congratulated him on a good race. I'll be praying for him and his administration and I intend to work with them in the transition."

President Donald Trump, who rallied for Reeves last week, also congratulated the governor-elect while taking credit for helping to push his campaign over the finish line.

"Our big Rally on Friday night moved the numbers from a tie to a big WIN," he said on Twitter. "Great reaction under pressure, Tate!"

Congratulations to @tatereeves on winning Governor of the Great State of Mississippi. Our big Rally on Friday night moved the numbers from a tie to a big WIN. Great reaction under pressure Tate!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

Ronna McDaniel, political operative and GOP chairwoman, called Revees victory "a huge win for the President and our Party!"

"Reeves was down double-digits, but [Trump] came in big with his endorsement and rally, putting him over the top," she said via Twitter.

It was a close race, however, as Hood grew to become a popular option in the Republican-leaning state since being elected attorney general in 2003, positioning himself as a moderate Democrat who opposes abortion and supports expanding gun rights.

The Republican Party controls both state legislative chambers and Mississippi has not elected a Democratic governor since 1999.

Mississippi's laws require a candidate to win the popular vote as well as a majority of the state's 122 state house districts. If neither met those thresholds, the House of Representatives would have selected the winner.

Virginia

Democrats in Virginia took control of both houses in the state legislature Tuesday night, a historic victory that hasn't been seen in a generation, giving the Democrats control of state's government as they also control the governor's office.

The win allows them to influence redistricting ahead of the 2020 Census.

Republicans held 51 seats in the House of Delegates to Democrats' 48 -- and a 20-19 edge in the state Senate. Each chamber also had one vacancy.

Republicans haven't won a statewide election since 2009, but have held the Senate since 2014 and the House since 1999.

Other key races

New York City has voted to adopt a ballot initiative to use a ranked-choice voting system that allows voters to choose candidates in ranked order, with the candidate who earns the most first-place rankings winning the election. As of 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, 69 percent voted "Yes" to the measure, making New York City the largest of 18 cities, including San Francisco and Minneapolis, to try the new voting endeavor.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed breezed her way to her first full term Tuesday, declaring her win less than 90 minutes after polls closed. Breed became mayor when she won a special election in 2018 to serve out the remainder of former Mayor Ed Lee's term, following his death. She faced public health worker Ellen Lee Zhou and small business owner Paul Ybarra Robertson.

In South Bend, Ind., Democrat James Mueller beat out Republican school teacher Sean Haas Tuesday night for mayor of the city. Mueller won with nearly 65 percent of the vote and will be taking over the mayor's office from his friend Pete Buttigieg, who is vacating the position to run for president.

In Philadelphia, Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney sailed to a second term Tuesday after receiving more than 80 percent of the vote against Republican Billy Ciancaglini, who campaigned on ending the city's "sanctuary city" immigration status.

"I want Philadelphia to be a city of equity where everyone has the same chance to succeed no matter where neighborhood they grew up in," Kenney said in his victory speech.

Washington state was poised to strike down affirmative action policies related to government jobs and state universities, which has been banned in the state since 1998. With 76 percent of precincts reporting, 489,017 people, or 51.45 percent of the vote, cast their ballots against Referendum 88, a difference of nearly 28,000 votes compared to those in favor of the motion.