13-year-old charged with murder escapes N.C. police custody

North Carolina law enforcement identified the 13-year-old only as Jericho W. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina launched a manhunt Tuesday after a 13-year-old boy accused of two counts of murder escaped from police custody.

The teen, identified only as Jericho W., escaped from the state's Department of Social Services after a morning appearance in court, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

Jericho W. had been in custody at the Cumberland Juvenile Detention Center since Oct. 14. He made an appearance at the Robeson County Courthouse on two counts of first-degree murder and a robbery with a dangerous weapons charge.

"Division officials have a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juvenile and the public, due to a prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior," the Department of Public Safety said in a release.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said it was using helicopters to search for the teen with help from the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals and Lumberton police.