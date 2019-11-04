The winery was among nearly 200 destroyed structures, including 86 homes. Another 80,000 were threatened, Cal Fire said. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- California authorities said Monday firefighters have gotten a better handle on several wildfires burning statewide, including a blaze burning in wine country that's destroyed dozens of homes.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has blackened nearly 78,000 acres, but officials said it is now 80 percent contained. They have also lifted evacuation orders to allow most of the 200,000 residents affected to return to their homes. The fire has burned nearly 400 structures.

In Ventura County near Los Angeles, the Maria Fire has grown to 9,400 acres but is also 80 percent controlled, Cal Fire said in an update Monday.

The Saddle Ridge Fire, which has been burning for nearly a month, is now 97 percent contained.

Southern California utility Edison International will appear in California Superior Court Tuesday in a move to limit its liability in last year's Woolsey Fire, which damaged 1,600 buildings.

Last week, Edison CEO Pedro Pizarro said in an earnings call county authorities determined Edison equipment was responsible for the fire.