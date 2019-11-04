Facebook unveils new logo to separate company, social network

The new look is intended to visually distinguish between the parent company and the social networking platform. Photo courtesy Facebook

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Media giant Facebook introduced a new logo Monday that's intended to distinguish the parent company from the social networking app.

The new logo uses the word "Facebook" spelled out in all capital letters, instead of the white or blue "f" Facebook has used for years.

The parent company grew from a single app 15 years ago to buy other social media products like Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal and Calibra.

The new branding "uses custom typography and capitalization" to make clear its other social media products are a Facebook company, Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio said in a statement. "People show know which companies make the products they use."

"These apps and technologies have shared infrastructure for years and the teams behind them frequently work together."

Efforts to distinguish the two began years ago with the brand promoting some of its other products as being "from Facebook." The company said the new logo will be added to products and marketing materials in the coming weeks.

Lucio told Bloomberg many users aren't aware Instagram and WhatsApp are Facebook products, and cited a study that showed just 29 percent of Americans knew they were.