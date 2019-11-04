Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft and its service module sit atop a test stand at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Photo courtesy of Boeing

Boeing's CST-100 capsule fires its engines during a successful test Monday at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Photo courtesy of NASA

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Boeing successfully tested its abort system for the newest astronaut capsule, the CST-100 Starliner, Monday morning at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The test advances NASA's efforts to bring back human spaceflight for the first time since the space shuttle program ended in 2011. Since that time, the United States has relied on purchasing seats on Russian Soyuz capsules to reach the International Space Station.

Starliner is now set for an unmanned test flight to the ISS on Dec. 17.

The abort test saw the capsule accelerate to about 650 mph in 5 seconds, verifying that Starliner's engines and thrusters are capable of firing in the event of an emergency while astronauts are sitting on the launch pad or ascending. The test was designed to carry the capsule a mile high and a mile north of the test site.

Two parachutes dropped the capsule back to Earth, with airbags easing the landing on the desert surface.

"We have Starliner taking flight for the very first time," a commentator on NASA Live TV said.

The test took place at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time after a slight delay. Boeing then worked on recovering the capsule and analyzed data from the test.

Starliner is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program to develop flights to the space station through a public-private partnership. Boeing is basically competing with SpaceX, which has been testing its Crew Dragon capsule.