The House impeachment inquiry is scheduled to hear from four White House officials, but President Donald Trump, shown here Sunday, has continued to push back against the testimonies. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Four White House officials are scheduled to appear at depositions in front of the House impeachment inquiry Monday but none of them are expected to show up.

National Security Council attorneys John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis will not appear. Ditto for Robert Blair, senior advisor to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and Brian McCormick, in the Office of Management and Budget.

The four are a small example of the administration's revolt against the inquiry as the White House continued to order Trump's subordinates not to take part despite congressional subpoenas.

More impeachment testimony rejections are expected later in the week by Energy Secretary Rick Perry, acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, along with State Department officials David Hale and T. Ulrich Brechbuhl.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was the first active White House official to testify in the case last week. The House last Thursday approved a resolution formally authorizing the impeachment investigation against Trump along party lines. Two Democrats, Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drews of New Jersey, crossed party lines against the investigation.

Efforts to impeach Trump picked up after revelations of his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump is accused of withholding military aid to pressure Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.