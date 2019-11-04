President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House Sunday as he arrives at the White House after a trip to New York. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Four White House officials are scheduled to appear at depositions in front of the House impeachment inquiry Monday but none of them are expected to show up.

National Security Council attorneys John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis will not appear, CNN reported. Robert Blair, senior adviser to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and budget officer Brian McCormick were also set to appear, but said they would not.

The four are a small example of the administration's revolt against the inquiry as the White House continues to block access to investigators.

More impeachment testimony is scheduled for later this week, including Energy Secretary Rick Perry, acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, and State Department officials David Hale and T. Ulrich Brechbuhl. Former national security adviser John Bolton has also been requested to provide a deposition.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was the first active White House official to testify in the case last week. The House last Thursday approved a resolution formally authorizing the impeachment investigation. Two Democrats, Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drews of New Jersey, were the only members of the party to vote against the investigation.