Television astrologist Walter Mercado dies at 87

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Celebrity astrologist Walter Mercado died at the age of 87 on Saturday, according to a hospital representative.

Mercado, who hosted the final segment of the Spanish news program Primer Impacto died at Auxilio Mutuo hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, hospital spokeswoman Sofia Luquis confirmed.

Luquis added the cause of death will be announced by Mercado's next of kin.

Mercado was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and worked as a dancer and actor before moving to Florida.

He hosted a segment on Primer Impacto and other programs for 15 years delivering dramatic readings of horoscopes for the 12 zodiac signs.

He captivated audiences by delivering the astrological forecasts while donning flashy outfits made up of sequined capes, blazers and vests.

Each segment ended with him blowing a kiss and offering "lots and lots of love" to viewers.

"God bless you all, to today tomorrow and always and I hope you receive from me peace, a lot of peace," he would say.

After departing from television, Mercado continued to write a daily horoscope for The Miami Herald's Spanish-language newspaper el Nuevo Herald.

Mecado was honored with an exhibit at the HistoryMiami Museum earlier this year chronicling his career and collecting some of his most recognizable outfits.

"I would like that the people remember that Walter Mercado means not another name ... Walter Mercado means, love, peace, understanding, compassion and they too can do anything -- like me -- they can do the same thing if they put their heart in what they are doing," he told The Miami Herald at the exhibit's opening.