Following the record-warm month of October across much of Florida, the shots of cooler air pushing into most of the southeastern United States this week will fail to reach the state.

Much of Florida, from the panhandle to the southern top of the Florida Peninsula has spent much of October wondering if it was still somehow July.

"High temperatures in major cities, such as Tampa, Orlando and Miami, hovered around 90 on most days in October, making it feel more like midsummer," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sodja.

High humidity combined with the high temperatures and searing sunshine to create even higher AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures.

Normal temperatures across the Florida Peninsula by the end of October are generally in the lower to middle 80s, far below a typical October day this year.

"With summery high temperatures for so many days last month, new monthly records were set for several cities in Florida," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Clay Chaney.

Orlando experienced their warmest October ever, with the average temperature for the month topping out at 81.1 Fahrenheit, 1.5 degrees higher than the previous record from 1985.

Tallahassee ran 6 degrees above normal for the month, with an average temperature of 75.4, surpassing the previous record from 1949.

Usually October is the month where the summerlike heat and humidity backs off in much of the Southeast, including Florida, being replaced by shots of cooler air and drier conditions.

One noticeable push of cold air came for the first few days of November, dropping temperatures in the Southeast to late-November levels.

Much of the high temperatures were able to drop off across parts of Florida as well, finally putting an end to the heat. Even still, temperatures for the first week of November are likely to stay around or slightly above normal. "Instead of highs pushing 90 degrees in places like Jacksonville and Tampa, highs will be in the upper 70s to the middle 80s," said Chaney.

Below-normal temperatures might finally settle into parts of Florida by the middle of November.

A strong storm system that looks to bring snow to the Midwest and brutal cold to the northern tier of the country next week, will be just strong enough to bring cooler air into the Sunshine State. The front associated with the storm is anticipated to move through northern Florida on Friday, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms.

These storms will move into the Florida Peninsula for the start of the weekend.

Behind the wet weather will be a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air for much of Florida. Temperatures are likely to be at, or even slightly below normal for at least a brief time, especially communities away from the coast.

The pattern going through the remainder of November, should allow for more opportunities for cool air to reach Florida, but widespread or longer-duration cold is not expected.