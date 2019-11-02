Washington Nationals celebrate World Series win with parade

Fans arrive early to get a view of the Washington Nationals parade. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Austin Dalton and Madison Galope, both 18 from Waldorf, Md., arrive early to get a view of the Washington Nationals parade. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Fans arrive early Saturday to claim a spot along the parade route of the parade celebrating the Washington Nationals' World Series win. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

The Nationals won their first World Series title in franchise history. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros in Game 7. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands are expected to gather Saturday in Washington, D.C., for a parade celebrating the Nationals' first World Series championship.

The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to win the franchise's first title. It's the first World Series championship for the nation's capital since the Senators won in 1924.

Now, Nationals' fans are lining the National Mall for a parade that begins at 2 p.m. near the Washington Monument and travels east along the Mall before ending at Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street, where players will address thousands estimated to be in the crowd.

The team's anthem, "Baby Shark," is expected to be played relentlessly and fans have been encouraged to wear the team's color red.

Eight jumbo screens will be along Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues for fans.

The parade will be the biggest since the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup over the summer.

After the parade, more celebration ceremonies will continue.

The Washington Nationals will be honored again at the Capitals game Sunday night.

President Donald Trump has invited the team to the White House on Monday to celebrate their victory.

One player, reliever Sean Doolittle, told The Washington Post he would avoid the White House visit because he doesn't agree with Trump's actions and rhetoric.