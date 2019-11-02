Mourners pay respects to former U.S. Rep. John Conyers

John Conyers, who served 53 years in the U.S. Congress, died Sunday in Detroit. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The first of two public viewings took place Saturday in Detroit for John Conyers, Jr., who served in the U.S. House for 53 years.

Conyers, who died Sunday in Detroit at 90, represented his Michigan congressional district from 1964 until December 2017, when he retired amid allegations of sexual harassment, which he denied. He was the longest-serving African American in Congress.

Hundreds arrived Saturday morning to be among the first to pay their respects at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. A second viewing is scheduled for Sunday.

Conyers' funeral service will be held Monday at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. Former President Bill Clinton is confirmed to attend the funeral.

Monica Conyers said it was necessary for a viewing to be open to the public for her husband.

"We share him with the world. He's their brother, dad, uncle ... ever since I've known him, I've had to share him. So I figure, I have to share him today too," she said.

She entered the museum with Michigan Masons and members of the United Supreme Council, singing "Till We Meet Again" as they circled around his open casket. They laid red roses in his casket.

"Everyone here is telling me different stories of how my husband helped them," Monica Conyers said. "One who was in the military, another who had issues with the law, one lady who wanted to get her child back from another country. Just very touching to get to hear all the stories from the actual people he helped."

They included Dwight Tarrance Jr. of Grand Lodge of Michigan.

"His stature is the same of Martin Luther King Jr. and they worked hand-in-hand with Conyers creation of MLK Day," said Tarrance, 40, told the Detroit News. "He was strong on the belief that anyone can strive for greatness and fight for a cause like civil rights ... all aside from being a congressman and serving our country."