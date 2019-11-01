Workers walk at a construction site on Ellis Island, New York, with the island's famous Statue of Liberty in the background. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added 128,000 workers to payrolls in October, the Labor Department announced Friday in its monthly jobs report.

The figure exceeded most analysts' expectations, who projected about 75,000 new jobs for the month. The economy added 136,000 jobs in September.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6 percent, the report noted.

Friday's report slightly exceeded the figures by ADP-Moody's Analytics on Wednesday that said 125,000 jobs were added in October.

Manufacturing data for October was to be released later Friday morning. Those numbers are expected to show a contraction for the third straight month.

It's unclear how much Friday's figures were influenced by the 41-day strike involving the United Auto Workers union and General Motors. Nearly 50,000 union workers were away from their jobs for more than a month before a new contract was accepted two weeks ago. It's estimated the strike cost GM $4 billion in lost productivity.