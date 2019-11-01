Swedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks on September 23 at the Climate Action Summit at the 74th General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Teenage environmental crusader Greta Thunberg will participate in a climate change youth rally in Los Angeles Friday to demand California Gov. Gavin Newsom support new measures to reduce carbon emissions.

Thunberg, who addressed the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September, will join other activists to make the gubernatorial appeal. They are asking Newsom for a 2,500-foot buffer between area homes and oil and gas drilling sites.

The noon rally was scheduled at Los Angeles City Hall.

"Despite its green reputation, California remains one of the largest oil-producing states in the country," an Eventbrite listing for Friday's rally states. "And while Los Angeles claims to be a global leader on climate change, there are very few cities on Earth with so many active oil wells dangerously close to where people live, work and play.

"In neighborhoods like Wilmington and South Los Angeles -- low-income communities of color already overburdened by pollution from freeways and other dirty industries."

Greta, from Sweden, has attracted international attention for her fight against global warming. She crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a boat to attend the U.N. General Assembly to avoid traveling via a more polluting, carbon-emitting airliner. She started a global youth movement and this week declined a top environmental award and its accompanying $52,000 prize.

Another climate rally was scheduled for Washington, D.C., Friday -- where two-time Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda, long known for being politically active, said she expects to be arrested at the event.

For Fonda, who's said public pressure is needed to compel politicians to act, Friday would mark the fourth straight week she's been arrested at an environmental demonstration. She was arrested three times at the U.S. Capitol last month. Actresses Patricia Arquette and Catherine Keener are also expected to attend.