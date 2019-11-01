Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl was in critical condition after she was shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago's West Side on Halloween, authorities said.

The girl was walking with her family when at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday a group of men chasing a 31-year-old man opened fire, striking the girl in the neck and chest, Chicago Police Department Spokesman Rocco Alioto said in a press briefing.

The man being chased was also shot, he said.

The girl was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was "fighting for her life," said Alioto.

"This is unacceptable," Alioto said. "It's a 7-year-old girl that's trick-or-treating with her family out here and happens to get shot because a group of guys want to shoot at another male while there's a street full of kids trick-or-treating."

Police are asking the public for any information to come forward.

"This shouldn't happen anywhere, this shouldn't happen in the city, that's why we're asking for anyone's help," Alioto said. "Anybody who knows anything about this contact us or better yet, get him to turn himself in."

The shooting occurred as police have been battling gun violence in the city.