FBI hopes video will identify 3 who robbed armored truck in Denver

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Federal agents are asking for public help in capturing three men who held up an armored truck at a Denver bank this week -- one of them wielding an AK-47 assault rifle.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday released surveillance video of the robbery, a day after the bandits hit the truck outside a Bank of Colorado branch in Greenwood Village, about 8 miles south of downtown Denver.

The footage shows the men ambush a guard as she carries money from the bank to the truck.

The robbers took several bags of cash and fled the scene in a Nissan sport-utility vehicle. The entire heist took less than a minute. Investigators did not specify how much money was taken.

All three men were armed -- two with handguns and one with the assault rifle. They also took the guard's weapon before escaping in the SUV.

Although all three suspects wore masks, police and FBI agents hope the men's movements or some other detail in the video will lend a clue as to their identities.

Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.