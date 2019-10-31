New wildfires erupt in California; Reagan library survives blaze

A home on Tigertail Road in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles was among at least eight destroyed in the Getty Fire this week. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- California's busy fire season grew worse Thursday when a new blaze started south of Santa Paula, growing to 750 acres in little over an hour and rapidly spreading.

The blaze, dubbed the Maria Fire, started at 6:14 p.m. Thursday on South Mountain and was at zero percent containment, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

Some 750 firefighters were battling the wind-driven brush fire from the air and ground on the upper ridge of the mountain, it said.

"Additional firefighters have been requested," it said in a 7:45 p.m. update.

Evacuation orders were issued for Balcom Canyon and 12th Street, the department said, which was already busy fighting Easy Fire near Los Angeles.

The fire erupted as crews were battling at least 10 wind-stoked blazes statewide, including the Hillside Fire that started earlier Thursday on the northern end of San Bernardino, officials said, and multiple homes near the Waterman Canyon area caught fire. San Bernardino is about 50 miles due east of Los Angeles.

Mandatory evacuations were in order for 490 homes, affecting some 1,300 people.

Strong winds spread the flames, as they have done for at least 10 fires burning statewide -- including the Getty and Easy fires closer to Los Angeles.

As of about 1 p.m., firefighters had the Hillside Fire 50 percent contained, the San Bernardino County Fire District said. Emergency officials transported one firefighter to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, the department said.

A total of six houses have been destroyed and 18 others have been damaged, San Bernando County Fire said.

"Crews will remain on-scene throughout the night reinforcing containment lines [with] wind shifts expected," the department said on Twitter.

Officials were investigating the cause of the fire, which originated in an area with no power lines.

Closer to Los Angeles, firefighters fought Wednesday to protect the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif., from the Easy Fire, which approached the historical property from a nearby hillside. The fire burned nearly 1,800 acres and was 60 percent contained by Thursday night, Cal Fire said.

Officials said a change in wind speed and direction helped save the library from approaching flames -- as well as a herd of goats.

"We actually worked with the Ventura County Fire Department in May and they bring out hundreds of goats to our property," Melissa Giller, a spokeswoman for the Reagan library, said. "The goats eat all of the brush around the entire property, creating a fire perimeter."

Water-carrying helicopters also made repeated water drops behind the library, which opened in 1991 and is the resting place for the former president, who died in 2004, as well as former first lady Nancy Reagan, who died in 2016.

The Getty Fire, which began Tuesday on the west side of downtown Los Angeles, has burned nearly 750 acres and was 39 percent contained, the Los Angeles City Fire Department said Thursday.

"The Getty Fire Incident Command continues to monitor the affected fire areas, as well as those areas remaining closed due to critical infrastructure concerns or safety hazards," the LAFD said.

"The Los Angeles Police Department will have a strong presence in the repopulated and evacuated areas for the next several days to ensure the protection of residents and their property."

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County burned more than 77,758 acres and was 65 percent contained as of Thursday morning. The Tick Fire in Los Angeles County grew to 4,615 acres but was 100 percent under control.