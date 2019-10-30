A view of the main page of the FindTreatment.gov website, which was launched Wednesday as a government resource to match sufferers with care. Image courtesy U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The White House announced Wednesday the launch of a new tool the Trump administration says will provide help for millions of Americans with mental illness and substance abuse problems.

Officials said the site, FindTreatment.gov, provides new aid for Americans fighting illness -- partly a response to the opioid crisis, which President Donald Trump has declared a national health emergency.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters in a conference call Wednesday the site links sufferers to treatment and improves the quality of help, as users detail their needs online.

"We know that finding access to the right provider at the right time can be essential in helping someone start on the road to recovery," Azar said. "In fact, it can be life-saving.

"Today's action is just part of our broader commitment to expanding access to treatment for those suffering from substance abuse."

Officials said those with addiction or mental health issues can customize searches to maximize relief potential.

Elinore McCance-Katz, HHS assistant secretary for mental health and substance use, expects the new tool will be effective in aiding a diverse range of problems.

RELATED First lady Melania Trump thanks Congress for efforts in opioid fight

"We know the opioid crisis has taken the lives of far too many Americans," she said. "We need to do all we can to ensure that locating treatment is not the barrier to actually receiving treatment."

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said the administration has fought addiction on three fronts -- prevention and education, law enforcement and intervention and treatment.

"Many Americans have a limited window when they themselves or someone they care about is struggling with addiction ... and that window closes quickly," she said. "If the silence and the stigma overtake the desire to meet that need to access treatment, too often people will just [unsuccessfully] type into a search bar."