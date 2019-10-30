Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled Wednesday to present the Medal of Honor to Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams for his actions while serving in Afghanistan.

The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. EDT in the East Room of the White House.

The Medal of Honor is the United States' most prestigious military award.

Williams, a Green Beret, is receiving the honor for his lifesaving actions during the Battle of Shok Valley in 2008 as part of a mission to capture a high-value target. The White House said he exposed himself to enemy fire to rescue fellow members of a Special Forces assault element and evacuate casualties.

"In the face of rocket-propelled grenade, sniper, and machine gun fire, Sgt. Williams led an Afghan Commando element across a fast-moving, ice cold, and waist-deep river to fight its way up a terraced mountain to the besieged lead element of the assault force," the White House said.

"Sgt. Williams' actions helped save the lives of four critically wounded soldiers and prevented the lead element of the assault force from being overrun by the enemy."

The Medal of Honor will be an upgrade to the Silver Star he already received for his actions.

The Texas native was attached to Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha 3336, Special Operations Task Force-33. He's currently assigned to Fort Bragg, N.C.