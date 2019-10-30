Melania Trump, Karen Pence visit students, troops in South Carolina

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence with Coast Guard members during a visit to Joint Base Charleston. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

First lady Melania Trump, addresses service members as Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence looks on, during a visit to Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina on Wednesday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence visited South Carolina on Wednesday to discuss emergency preparedness with students and troops.

The pair joined fifth graders at Lamb's Elementary in the Red Cross Pillowcase Project, which helps children mentally and physically prepare for natural disasters.

Trump and Pence asked groups of children if they've ever had to evacuate and what they would bring with them in an emergency situation, then handed out miniature flashlights and bags with "Be Best" printed on them.

They then traveled to Joint Base Charleston where they were briefed on the base's capabilities in disaster relief and recovery efforts.

While on the base, they delivered remarks to about 500 service members and their families in a hangar.

"Our family actually had to evacuate in the last hurricane," Pence said. "The men and women here are making our country proud."

Trump also praised the military for the recent death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"I want to take a moment and address Saturday's successful special ops raid that brought final justice to the leader of the evil terrorist group known as ISIS and acknowledge the courageous soldiers who carried out this dangerous operation," she said. "Our military has never been stronger or more capable than it is now and our nation will continue to stand strong in the face of any enemy."