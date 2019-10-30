Federal Reserve orders another quarter-point interest rate cut

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters following a policy decision to cut rates on September 18. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve, as expected Wednesday, ordered another interest rate cut.

The Federal Open Market Committee announced the policy decision Wednesday afternoon.

"In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent," it said in a statement.

"This action supports the Committee's view that sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective are the most likely outcomes, but uncertainties about this outlook remain."

Most analysts expected the U.S. central bank to cut rates again. Wednesday's is the third reduction so far this year and the second in as many months.