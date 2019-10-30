California cutting power, evacuating amid wildfires, 70-mph wind threats

The winery was among nearly 200 destroyed structures, including 86 homes. Another 80,000 were threatened, Cal Fire said. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Power companies could cut off electricity to more than 700,000 customers throughout California on Wednesday and Thursday, as 50- to 70-mph winds threaten to spark more wildfires.

In Northern California, the Kincade Fire grew to 76,138 acres and remained 15 percent contained Wednesday morning. The fire, burning an area larger than the city of San Francisco, has destroyed almost 90 homes. Pacific Gas and Electric pre-emptively cut power to 432,000 homes and businesses hoping to prevent additional wildfires.

Amid the chaos, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating three reports of looting in areas where people have evacuated. No arrests had been made.

In Southern California, the Getty Fire has burned 656 acres and was 15 percent contained on Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service issued the first "extreme red flag warning" for Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The winds could be among the strongest this season.

"This all adds up to an extreme fire weather threat, meaning that conditions are as dangerous for fire growth and behavior as we have seen in recent memory," the National Weather Service said in a statement. The warning lasts until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters remain on guard and are trying to prevent the blaze from rekindling.

"It takes one ember down wind to start another brush fire," Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said. "I encourage all people in the city of Los Angeles, and the neighboring communities to register for alerts at NotifyLA."

Southern California Edison warned it could pre-emptively cut off power to 304,000 customers Wednesday and Thursday when the most powerful winds hit the area. Investigators have determined that a tree branch fell on power lines, sparking the Getty Fire.