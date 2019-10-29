Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A twin-engine Cessna crashed into a residential neighborhood in north-central New Jersey Tuesday, about 30 miles south of New York City, and set multiple homes ablaze.

Authorities said the small plane crashed into at least two homes in Woodbridge Township, N.J., and the pilot is missing.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said no one was hurt on the ground and the Cessna 414A originated in Virginia. The plane crashed four miles from Linden Airport.

Electricity and gas were turned off as a precaution.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The airport reported deteriorating visibility around the time the plane crashed Tuesday.