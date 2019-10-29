Grandfather arrested in toddler's cruise ship death

Chloe Wiegand, 18 months, died in July aboard the Freedom of the Seas. File Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Puerto Rico charged an Indiana man with negligent homicide after his toddler granddaughter died from a fall on a cruise ship this summer.

Police arrested Salvatore Anello on Monday and held him on $80,000 bond.

Anello was holding his 18-month-old granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, during a cruise with his family when the child fell from the window sill of the dining hall of the Freedom of the Seas in July. Anello said he didn't realize the window was open, believing the entire wall of windows to be solid.

The family's attorney, Michael Winkleman, said Chloe had asked her grandfather to lift her up to see through the windows. Her family said she enjoyed looking through and banging on the glass at her brother's hockey games back home.

"These criminal charges are pouring salt on the open wounds of this grieving family," Winkleman said in a statement to WNBC-TV in New York City. "Clearly, this was a tragic accident, and the family's singular goal remains for something like this to never happen again.

"Had the cruise lines simply followed proper safety guidelines for windows, this accident likely would never have happened."

Port Authority officials blamed Anello for the girl's death, saying he set her in the open window and lost his balance, causing her to fall to her death.

Winkleman said the Royal Caribbean cruise line hasn't given the family access to the surveillance video to see the events leading to Chloe's death.