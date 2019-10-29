Georgia prison mistakenly frees rapist serving life sentence

An alert from the Georgia Department of Corrections identifies convicted rapist Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, who was freed on October 25. Image courtesy Georgia Department of Corrections

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Georgia authorities said Tuesday they are searching for a convicted rapist and sex offender who was mistakenly freed from prison while serving a life sentence.

Guards at Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Ga., about 170 miles southeast of Atlanta, released inmate Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez on Friday. Authorities have not yet specified why he was allowed to leave.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said it is reviewing the circumstances of his discharge.

"All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez, including the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals," the department said. "The public is reminded to call 911, and do not approach [the escapee]."

Munoz-Mendez had been serving a life sentence for rape and aggravated child molestation.

Gwinnett County prosecutor John Warr told WXIA-TV the molestation in 2010 was "especially bad," and occurred while Munoz-Mendez was living with his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter.

Before his release last week, Munoz-Mendez, 31, had served four and a half years.

Warr said no one from the state notified him of the mistake.

"They need to re-think how they're handling their security, and how they let people out by mistake," he said.