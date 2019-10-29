Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Mylan Pharmaceuticals issued a recall of one lot of the generic version of anti-anxiety medication Xanax, citing the presence of a foreign substance.

The pharmaceutical company issued a recall notice Saturday for alprazolam tablets, which are used for anxiety management, stating that it had not yet received any reports of "adverse events" related to the batch.

"Clinical impact from the foreign material, if present, is expected to be rare, but remote risk of infection to a patient cannot be ruled out," the company said.

The affected batch of 0.5-milligram alprazolam tablets were packaged in bottles of 500 and distributed in the United States between July 2019 and August 2019.

Wholesalers and retailers were instructed to examine their inventory and discontinue distribution of the lots while consumers were encouraged to call a hotline in order to return the pills.