CBP officers seized packages containing 115 pounds of methamphetamine was seized Sunday at Pharr International Bridge in south Texas. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized more than $2 million worth of methamphetamine smuggled in from Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

CBP agents intercepted the shipment Sunday at the Pharr International Bridge port of entry near McAllen, Texas, on the U.S.-Mexico border. A Mexican man was arrested, officials said.

Officers said they found 24 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 115 pounds, concealed within the tires. Agents released the driver to the Homeland Security Department.

"Our officers' continued resolve was evidenced once again with this outstanding seizure of hard narcotics," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez. "This was definitely a good strike against the drug smuggling organizations and their goal of bringing dangerous drugs into our country."