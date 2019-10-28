President Donald Trump departs Monday from the North Portico of the White House for a day trip to Chicago. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump travels to Chicago Monday to speak at a law enforcement conference and sign an executive order aimed at fighting crime in the United States.

Trump's order will establish a commission to study the causes of crime and examine the influences of mental health, homelessness and drug abuse. He will sign the order after speaking at a gathering of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Trump will address the event at about 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Since taking office, Trump has lauded the law enforcement community and made it a significant tenet of his agenda.

Protests are expected in the city for the president's visit. Since beginning his campaign in 2015, Trump has been repeatedly critical of Chicago -- once terming it a "war torn country" and comparing it to Afghanistan. Chicago is a "sanctuary city," which Trump has also criticized as an attraction for undocumented immigrants.

After speaking to the IACP, Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion and a fundraiser for his re-election effort.

Officials expect as many as 20,000 demonstrators for the president's visit.

"We are inviting everyone to join the effort to help change the narrative and actions coming from President Trump and the White House that are endangering people's lives, our democracy and the survival of the planet," said Chicago Women Take Action Chair Jacky Grimshaw.

Several roads will be shut down and delays are expected amid heightened security.

Trump will return to Washington late Monday afternoon and participate in a Halloween event with first lady Melania Trump.