Watch live: Major fire burns near wealthy LA homes, famous art museum

Cars move along Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, as residents flee south due to the Kincade Fire. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Yet another wildfire is threatening thousands of homes in California as well as a major cultural landmark, fire authorities said Monday.

A brush fire began near downtown Los Angeles early Monday, the city fire department said, and immediately burned at least five homes. The blaze has grown to more than 500 acres and is threatening 10,000 structures, due to strong winds, authorities said.

Crews are calling it the Getty Fire, because it is threatening the city's famous Getty Center museum, which overlooks the western part of downtown Los Angeles. The cultural center opened in 1997 and is equipped with multiple systems designed to protect it from fire, including more fire-resistant weeds on the grounds surrounding the center.

Authorities have issued mandatory evacuations to 3,000 homes and shut down parts of the 405 freeway, a main commuter artery that stretches from north of Los Angeles into Orange County. It comprises the northern section of the San Diego Freeway. Some of the city's most exclusive and wealthy neighborhoods are in the fire zone.

"Get out when we say get out," he said, urging homeowners to not try to fight the fire with garden hoses. "The only thing you cannot replace is you and your family," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters Monday morning, saying some residents had just 15 minutes to flee.

"Many have asked about the art -- it is protected by state-of-the-art technology," the Getty Center said, adding that the museum is to the south and east of the blaze. "The safest place for the art and library collections is inside."

The Getty Fire is one of several burning across the state.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has burned about 55,000 acres so far and is still burning mostly out of control, authorities said. Sonoma County is famous California wine country located just north of San Francisco. The Soda Rock and Field Stone wineries were totally destroyed by fire.

The flames have destroyed nearly 100 structures and put 80,000 others are at risk. The blaze was just 5 percent contained early Monday. The fire has led authorities to evacuate more than 180,000 residents. The Sonoma County Sheriff's office told residents in Larkfield-Wikiup late Sunday, "you need to leave immediately!"

Pacific Gas & Electric said it is planning more blackouts Tuesday and Wednesday, over what it called "severe wind events." The scheduled blackouts follow others that have affected millions of California residents so far this month. The strategy is aimed at mitigating the risk of equipment failure and wildfire.

"Pacific Gas and Electric Company's emergency operations center, operations and meteorology teams, have been monitoring a new potentially widespread, strong and dry wind event Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday," the utility said in a statement Sunday.

"[The blackouts are] expected to impact portions of 32 counties in the Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, Bay Area and Santa Cruz mountains, North Coast and Kern County."

PG&E said it has given a half-million customers a 48-hour notice of the impending blackouts.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the weekend as a number of wildfires burned across the state.

PG&E said the next round of blackouts -- part of what it calls a Public Safety Power Shutoff -- could occur as early as Tuesday morning. The counties affected are Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

The utility said Sunday more than 1 million customers have been affected by both planned and unplanned blackouts in recent days.

"The sole purpose of [the plan] is to significantly reduce catastrophic wildfire risk," said Michael Lewis, PG&E senior vice resident of electric operations.