Rep. Katie Hill announces resignation amid ethics probe

Rep. Katie Hill announced her resignation Sunday amid an ethics probe into allegations she had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Photo courtesy of Katie Hill for Congress/Facebook

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Democratic freshman Katie Hill announced her resignation from Congress Sunday amid allegations she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a Congressional staffer.

"It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress," she said in a statement. "This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and our country."

News of Hill's resignation came days after the House Committee on Ethics announced it had opened an investigation into allegations that Hill, D-Calif., engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a male Congressional staffer in violation of House rules.

The scandal erupted earlier this month when a conservative blog published intimate photos of Hill, alleging she and her husband had a relationship with a female staff member of her election campaign and that she had a more recent relationship with a male staffer.

Last week, she denied the most recent allegation concerning the male staff member, but admitted to having had a relationship with the campaign staffer and apologized for it while blaming the scandal on Kenny Heslep, her husband of nine years and whom she is in the process of divorcing.

"I am going through a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate me," she said. "I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain."

In her letter Sunday, she said her resignation was to protect those who supported her from "the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and brutality of hateful political operatives."

RELATED Betsy DeVos held in contempt for violating court order on student loans

"Having private photos of personal moments weaponized against me has been an appalling invasion of my privacy," she said. "It's also illegal, and we are currently pursuing all of our legal options."

She did not say when she will step down.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement that Hill, who was elected during the 2018 mid-terms, made "a great contribution" as a freshman Congressional leader but that "we must ensure a climate of integrity and dignity in the Congress, and in all workplaces."

RELATED New caucus aims to shatter bipartisan gridlock on climate change

"She has acknowledged errors in judgment that made her continued services as a member untenable," Pelosi said.