IKEA Israel to stop selling single-use plastic by 2020

IKEA Israel has announced that it will eliminate single-use plastic from its stores by 2020. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- IKEA Israel will eliminate plastic straws and other disposable cafeteria plastic and start selling some recyclable plastic by 2020.

The Swedish retail furniture giant is discontinuing disposable plastic items as part of a global goal to eliminate such products by January 1, 2020, which the retailer announced last year to reduce damage to oceans, waterways, and wildlife.

Single-use plastic straws, plastic bags, and plastic cutlery will be eliminated in the store's cafeterias with paper straws and other alternatives provided, Globes reported, but non-disposable kitchenware will not be impacted.

IKEA Israel will also start to sell new curtains, carpets, and kitchen facades made from recycled plastic.

The international furniture company has rapidly grown since being founded in Sweden in 1943 to become the world's largest furniture retailer with over 400 stores worldwide including five stores in Israel with a sixth under construction near Beit Shemesh, which is set to open in 2020.

Israel is the second-biggest per capita user of single-use plastic in the world, data from a recent environment conference showed.