Election to replace Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings set for April

Cummings, shown here in 2008, was chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, giving him a key role in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch. UPI | License Photo

The American flag at the White House was also lowered in Cummings' honor. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

The flag at the Capitol is lowered to half-staff in tribute to Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A photo of Cummings is pinned in the hallway near his Capitol office. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Black bunting is displayed at Cummings' seat in the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing room. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Black bunting is displayed at Cummings' office at the Oversight and Government Reform hearing room on Capitol Hill on October 17, the day of his death. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rep. IIhan Omar, D-Minn., arrives with other members of Congress for the memorial services. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., leads members of the Congressional Black Caucus into Statuary Hall for the memorial service. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Pelosi nd Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speak before the start of the service. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, waits for her husband's casket to be carried into the Capitol. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and other family members look on as his casket is carried into the Capitol. Pool Photo by Bill Clark/UPI | License Photo

A military honor guard carries the casket up the east front steps of the Capitol. Pool Photo by Bill Clark/UPI | License Photo

Members of the Morgan State University Choir sing during the Capitol service. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo

Mourners line the Capitol halls as the casket is carried in by honor guard. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo

Lying in state at the Capitol is an honor reserved for government officials. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of visitors are expected to pass through the Capitol to honor Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Cummings' casket is carried through the National Statuary Hall for the service. The large room just off the rotunda served as the House chamber for a half-century in the 1800s. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Cummings had been fighting cancer. He is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Pelosi speaks next to Cummings' flag-draped casket during the memorial service at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pay her respects at Cummings' casket. Waiting on the right is Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Frederica Wilson, D-Miami, and John Lewis, D-Ga., pay their respects. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Guests walk to Statuary Hall as they arrive for the memorial service for Rep. Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (C) and other members of Congress stop to pay their respects. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings pauses during a ceremony in Statuary Hall for her late husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced the date of a special election to choose the lawmaker who will succeed the late Rep. Elijah Cummings in the state's 7th District.

Hogan said party primaries will be held Feb. 4 and the special election April 28. Candidates have until Nov. 20 to file and the deadline to drop out is Nov. 22.

"It is imperative for the 7th Congressional District to have a strong voice in the House of Representatives, and today we are ensuring the process to fill this historic Maryland seat moves forward in a fair and timely manner," Hogan said in a statement. "We have chosen the dates for this important special election to allow for a robust campaign."

Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68 from complications due to cancer. He was eulogized by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in Baltimore Friday.

New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney has replaced Cummings as chair of the House oversight committee, on an acting basis.