Election to replace Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings set for April

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings pauses during a ceremony in Statuary Hall for her late husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., pays his respects. Pool Photo by McClain/UPI | License Photo
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings pauses during a ceremony in Statuary Hall for her late husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (C) and other members of Congress stop to pay their respects. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
Guests walk to Statuary Hall as they arrive for the memorial service for Rep. Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., walks to the memorial service for Rep. Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Frederica Wilson, D-Miami, and John Lewis, D-Ga., pay their respects. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus gather around Cummings' casket. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, pauses over Cummings' flag-draped casket. Pool Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pay her respects at Cummings' casket. Waiting on the right is Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L), D-Calif., attends the memorial service. Pool Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi speaks next to Cummings' flag-draped casket during the memorial service at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo
Cummings had been fighting cancer. He is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings hugs Pelosi at the service. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Cummings' casket is carried through the National Statuary Hall for the service. The large room just off the rotunda served as the House chamber for a half-century in the 1800s. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of visitors are expected to pass through the Capitol to honor Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lying in state at the Capitol is an honor reserved for government officials. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo
Mourners line the Capitol halls as the casket is carried in by honor guard. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Morgan State University Choir sing during the Capitol service. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
A military honor guard carries the casket up the east front steps of the Capitol. Pool Photo by Bill Clark/UPI | License Photo
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and other family members look on as his casket is carried into the Capitol. Pool Photo by Bill Clark/UPI | License Photo
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, waits for her husband's casket to be carried into the Capitol. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi nd Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speak before the start of the service. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., leads members of the Congressional Black Caucus into Statuary Hall for the memorial service. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rep. IIhan Omar, D-Minn., arrives with other members of Congress for the memorial services. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., center, arrives at the services. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrives at the services. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
Black bunting is displayed at Cummings' office at the Oversight and Government Reform hearing room on Capitol Hill on October 17, the day of his death. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Black bunting is displayed at Cummings' seat in the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing room. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A photo of Cummings is pinned in the hallway near his Capitol office. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The flag at the Capitol is lowered to half-staff in tribute to Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The American flag at the White House was also lowered in Cummings' honor. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Cummings, shown here in 2008, was chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, giving him a key role in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch. UPI | License Photo