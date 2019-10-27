Two dead, at least 14 injured in Texas homecoming party shooting

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said two people were killed and at least 14 injured in a mass shooting at a homecoming party outside of Dallas.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office said a person opened fire about 11:45 p.m. Saturday at The Party Place, a private venue west of Greenville. An estimated 750 people were present at the venue for a celebration of Texas A&M University at Commerce's homecoming weekend.

Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford said the shooter remained at large early Sunday morning and no motive for the shooting was known to investigators. He said witnesses have thus far offered little in the way of information about the shooter.

Oxford said deputies were nearby responding to reports of cars parked along Highway 380 when they heard gunshots coming from the venue and called for assistance. The shooter fled before deputies arrived at the scene.

A video from the scene shows several people unresponsive on the ground while some victims received CPR.

The sheriff's office said 14 people sought medical attention for injuries. The extent of their injuries were unknown Sunday morning.

Texas A&M Commerce Police said the party was not a school-sanctioned event.