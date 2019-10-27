Samsung 'SpaceSelfie' satellite crash-lands in Michigan couple's yard

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple were shocked to investigate a loud noise outside their home and find a Samsung "SpaceSelfie" satellite had crash landed in their front yard.

Nancy Welkie said she and her husband, Dan, were preparing to let their horses out Saturday morning when they heard a loud noise in their Merrill front yard about 8:45 a.m.

The object they found in their front yard was attached to a parachute tangled in a nearby tree. The object was labeled "Samsung SpaceSelfie."

A box attached to the object contained two cameras and a Samsung cellphone.

Samsung Europe previously announced the SpaceSelfie project, which allowed customers to send their selfies into space to be combined with a photo of the Earth.

The Welkies said the satellite was hauled away by company representatives.

A large balloon collided with live power lines a few miles away in Wheeler at about the same time the object crashed into the yard.

Samsung said in a statement emailed to the Detroit Free Press that "Samsung Europe's SpaceSelfie balloon" blew off course during a planned landing Saturday.

"Earlier today, Samsung Europe's SpaceSelfie balloon came back down to earth. During this planned descent of the balloon to land in the U.S., weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area," the statement said. "We regret any inconvenience this may have caused."