Pittsburgh marks one year since Tree of Life Synagogue shooting

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Multiple events are being held across Pittsburgh Sunday to mark the one year anniversary of the deadly shooting that claimed 11 lives at a city synagogue.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said security plans were in place Sunday amid multiple events planed for the anniversary, which was decared "Remember Repair Together Day" by the city of Pittsburgh and the state of Pennsylvania.

Eleven people were killed in 2018 when a gunman entered the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill and opened fire. Two people inside the synagogue survived the shooting and four police officers were shot while rushing into the building.

The shooting was described as the deadliest anti-Semitic attack ever on U.S. soil.

A memorial service is planned for 5 p.m. at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum. The service will be live-streamed online by WPXI-TV.

Federal prosecutors announced in August they plan to seek the death penalty against accused shooter Robert Bowers, 46, who has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the shooting.