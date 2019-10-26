Sheriff: Teen girl taken by mother's ex-boyfriend in Virginia

An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Isabel Shae Hicks, who has been missing since Monday. Police believe she was abducted from her Bumpass, Va. home by 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch. Photos from Louisa County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl missing from Bumpass, Va. since Monday.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office said they believe the girl, Isabel Shae Hicks, was abducted from her home by her mother's ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch. A felony abduction warrant has been issued for Lynch. Police believe he may have taken her across state lines.

It's not known whether Isabel went willingly or was taken. The FBI joined the investigation Saturday.

Isabel is described as a white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 120 pounds with straight blonde hair and blue eyes, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. She was abducted in the early morning hours of Oct. 21.

Lynch is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 195 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, cross tattoos on both upper arms and a tattoo of Bruce on the top of his back.

Isabel was last seen by her sister in their shared bedroom. But when the sister woke up in the morning, Isabel was gone and they immediately called police.

Lynch had recently had "suicidal ideations" and may be in the possession of a 9mm handgun, the sheriff's office said. He's considered armed and dangerous. Camping gear was reported missing from Lynch's home.

Lynch is driving a silver-blue 2003 Matrix Toyota with a Virginia license plate.

"Information received appears they may be traveling out of state and staying in areas where they could camp," the sheriff's office said.

Her brother, Blake Saylor and her parents joined authorities in a news conference Thursday begging for her safe return.

"We miss you very much and we want you to come home," Saylor said. "I love you forever ... I just need my best friend back."