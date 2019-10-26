Connecticut police arrest 2 in 420-pound marijuana drug bust

Connecticut State Police K9 dogs helped police find 420 lbs of marijuana on a U-Haul truck Friday. Photo courtesy of Connecticut State Police/Twitter

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Connecticut State troopers have arrested two people after finding 420 pounds of marijuana on a U-Haul truck.

The two men, Kevin Conrado, 27, and Vahe Manjikian, both of Los Angeles, were arrested and charged after troopers stopped their truck on Interstate 95 in Darien on Friday night.

They were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of more than a kilo of marijuana with intent to sell, state police said.

Narcotic K-9's were credited with sniffing out the drugs.

"When something didn't smell right, the big dogs were called in," Connecticut State Police tweeted.

"Both operator and passenger were arrested," the post added. "Great job to the Troopers."

Conrado and Manjikian are each being held on $100,000 bonds.