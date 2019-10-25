Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital following his most recent fall at his Plains, Ga., home. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital after suffering a fractured pelvis from his second fall in as many weeks, his foundation said.

Carter, who recently turned 95, was released Thursday from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Georgia where he was admitted Monday after he fell at his Plains residence, suffering a "minor pelvic fracture," the Carter Center said.

The Carter Center said in a statement Thursday that the 39th president was "looking forward to continuing to recuperate" at his home and "thanks everyone for their kind well wishes."

It was the second injury Carter had sustained this month, having received 14 stitches to his forehead and a black eye from a fall at his home on Oct. 6 while getting ready for church.

It is also his third injury in a number of months. In May, he required surgery to repair a broken hip he suffered during a fall at his home while preparing to go turkey hunting.