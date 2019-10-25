Impeachment investigators subpoena 3 more in Trump administration

White House budget director Russell Vought speaks to reporters at the White House on March 11. He was one of three administration officials who received a subpoena Friday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- House Democrats said Friday they have issued three more subpoenas as part of the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump, for his budget director, a national security aide and a foreign policy adviser in the State Department.

The House intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees said the orders were issued to Office of Management and Budget chief Russell Vought, OMB national security official Michael Duffey and State Department Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl.

The subpoenas compel the officials to appear for deposition on Nov. 5 and 6. All three had denied earlier requests to testify.

The three Trump administration officials were notified of the subpoenas with letters from the chairs of the three investigating committees -- Reps. Adam Schiff, Carolyn Maloney and Eliot Engel. Maloney is acting head of the oversight committee due to the death last week of Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Investigators are scheduled to hear testimony from European and Eurasian affairs aide Philip Reeker on Saturday and former national security deputy Charles Kupperman on Monday. Multiple others, including U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, have already been deposed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the impeachment inquiry last month to investigate whether Trump violated the constitution by withholding military aid from Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, a former board member of a Ukrainian gas company.

The White House has said it will not cooperate with the investigation until it receives a full House vote.