The Coast Guard said the man disappeared late Thursday. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 26-year-old man who disappeared from a cruise ship off the Texas coast late Thursday, authorities said.

Officials think the passenger fell overboard from the Carnival Dream when it was about 50 miles southeast of Galveston.

The Coast Guard dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Houston and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry from Corpus Christi to comb the area for the missing man, the branch said in a statement. Authorities were first notified about the missing man Thursday night.

The Carnival Dream and another vessel are also helping to look for the man.

The disappearance occurred four months after a similar incident in the Caribbean, in which a crew member fell overboard 30 miles northwest of Cuba. He was never found and the Coast Guard ultimately abandoned the search.