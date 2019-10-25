Betsy DeVos held in contempt for violating court order on student loans

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was held in contempt of civil court on Thursday for failing to follow a court injunction. Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge ordered Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to be held in civil contempt for violating a court injunction against collecting debt from loan borrowers who attended a now-shuttered college and to pay them a combined $100,000 in damages.

The court ordered the Education Department last year to stop collecting debt from borrowers who attended institutions run by Corinthian Colleges. But last month the department admitted to sending out 16,034 notices of payment in violation of the order.

According to court records, 3,298 of those contacted made one or more payments, 847 borrowers had their credit scores negatively affected and 1,808 had their wages garnished or tax refunds offset to cover the debt.

"There is no question that Defendants violated the preliminary injunction," U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said in her ruling Thursday. "There is also no question that Defendants' violations harmed individual borrowers who were forced to repay loans either through voluntary action or involuntary methods ... and who suffered from the adverse credit reporting."

Kim said DeVos, who is the principal name in the lawsuit, failed to provide evidence that the Department of Education was unable to comply with the injunction and evidence provided only shows "minimal efforts" taken to adhere to the court's order.

The Department of Education said in a tweet that it was "disappointed" in the court's ruling and it acknowledged that it made "unacceptable mistakes."

In a video accompanying the tweet, Mark Brown, COO of Federal Student Aid, said the department has implemented actions to prevent this situation from recurring, including updating all applicant accounts to state they are not to make payments.

"Ninety-nine percent who made payments on their federal student loans when they didn't need to have been refunded and we expect the final few to be refunded by the end of this week," Brown said.

We're disappointed in the court's ruling. We acknowledged that servicers made unacceptable mistakes. @BetsyDeVosED directed @FAFSA to take immediate action to help every impacted borrower. As of today, @FAFSA has taken the actions needed to make every impacted borrower whole. pic.twitter.com/10kgh63bhH— U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) October 25, 2019

Toby Merrill, director of Project on Predatory Student Lending at Harvard Law School, which filed the original class-action lawsuit on behalf of Corinthian College students, said this "rare and powerful action" shows the harm DeVos has inflicted upon students who were defrauded by the for-profit school.

RELATED California woman sentenced to 3 weeks in prison in college admissions scandal

"Secretary DeVos has repeatedly and brazenly violated the law to collect for-profit college students' debts and deny their rights, and today she has been held accountable," she said in a statement, adding, "The Judge is sending a loud and clear message: students have rights under the law and DeVos' illegal and reckless violation of their rights will not be tolerated."

Corinthian Colleges, which falsely advertised job placement rates to increase enrollment, folded in 2015. The Obama administration waved the student debt of certain former students, but the Trump administration changed how it calculated the amount students would have to repay and violated their privacy by using their social security numbers to come up with the number, according to court documents. The court then ordered the department to stop collecting on the debt in May and again in June last year.

The announcement is another legal blow to DeVos concerning for-profit schools this week.

On Tuesday, House Democrats threatened her with a subpoena for failing to provide documents concerning their ongoing investigation into Dream Center Education Holdings purposely misleading students that two of its institutions were accredited and the Education Department's dispersal of student aid to students at those institutions while attempting to retroactively award them accreditation.