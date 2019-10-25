Barack Obama eulogizes Elijah Cummings: It's 'on us to continue his work'

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were among several prominent politicians who honored Elijah Cummings at a funeral Friday for the longtime Maryland congressman in Baltimore.
Obama praised Cummings in his eulogy as a man of great integrity and honor.
"Elijah Cummings came from good soil," Obama said, recalling the 12-term House representative being raised by parents who were sharecroppers. "And in this sturdy frame, goodness took root."
Obama called Cummings' parents the "proverbial salt of the earth" and said they "passed on that strength and that grit -- but also that kindness and that faith to their son."
He recalled that Cummings didn't wait for better times, but became a lawyer "to make sure that others had rights."
"Elijah's example: the son of parents who rose from nothing to carve out just a little something, a public servant who toiled to guarantee the least of us have the same opportunities that he had earned, a leader who once said he'd die for his people even as he lived every minute for them," Obama said.
"His life validates the things we tell ourselves about what's possible in this country, not guaranteed, but possible. The possibility that our destinies are not preordained but rather, through our works and our dedication and our willingness to open our hearts to God's message of love for all people, we can live a purposeful life."
He said Cummings imparted the lesson that "being a strong man includes being kind."
"There's nothing weak about kindness and compassion. There's nothing weak about looking out for others. There's nothing weak about being honorable. You're not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect," he added. "It now falls on us to continue his work."
Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68 due to complications from cancer. He lay in state at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, the first black U.S. lawmaker to receive the honor. Friday's service was held at Baltimore's New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings attended services for almost 40 years.
"We all know now that at least until certain things happen, his legacy is how ardently he honored his oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," Clinton said.
"I love this man. I loved every minute I ever spent with him. I love every conversation we have had."
Earlier in the service, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings called her husband a man of the "utmost integrity."
"He had to work to fight for the soul of our country against very real corruption," she said in her eulogy. "It got infinitely more difficult in the last months of his life when he sustained personal attacks and attacks on his city."
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also spoke at Friday's service.
"Our Elijah was a huge champion for truth, justice and kindness in every part of his life," she said.
Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr., who has served as the church's pastor since 1975, said he expected mourners at the service numbered in the thousands.
"For all those who pass through these doors, it has been very somber," Thomas told The Baltimore Sun. "We've lost a friend, a loved one, a member, a role model. You can roll out the whole list of nouns. He steps into all of them with big shoes."
On Wednesday, Cummings lay in repose at Baltimore's Morgan State University, where he delivered the commencement address in May.
"Your lives are in front of you," he told the graduating class at the historically black research university. "And so I beg you to go out and stand up for this democracy."
Remembering Rep. Elijah Cummings
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings pauses during a ceremony in Statuary Hall for her late husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., pays his respects. Pool Photo by McClain/UPI | License Photo
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings pauses during a ceremony in Statuary Hall for her late husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (C) and other members of Congress stop to pay their respects. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
Guests walk to Statuary Hall as they arrive for the memorial service for Rep. Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., walks to the memorial service for Rep. Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Frederica Wilson, D-Miami, and John Lewis, D-Ga., pay their respects. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus gather around Cummings' casket. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, pauses over Cummings' flag-draped casket. Pool Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pay her respects at Cummings' casket. Waiting on the right is Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L), D-Calif., attends the memorial service. Pool Photo by Matt McClain/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi speaks next to Cummings' flag-draped casket during the memorial service at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo
Cummings had been fighting cancer. He is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings hugs Pelosi at the service. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Cummings' casket is carried through the National Statuary Hall for the service. The large room just off the rotunda served as the House chamber for a half-century in the 1800s. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of visitors are expected to pass through the Capitol to honor Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lying in state at the Capitol is an honor reserved for government officials. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo
Mourners line the Capitol halls as the casket is carried in by honor guard. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Morgan State University Choir sing during the Capitol service. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
A military honor guard carries the casket up the east front steps of the Capitol. Pool Photo by Bill Clark/UPI | License Photo
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and other family members look on as his casket is carried into the Capitol. Pool Photo by Bill Clark/UPI | License Photo
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, waits for her husband's casket to be carried into the Capitol. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi nd Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speak before the start of the service. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., leads members of the Congressional Black Caucus into Statuary Hall for the memorial service. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rep. IIhan Omar, D-Minn., arrives with other members of Congress for the memorial services. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., center, arrives at the services. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrives at the services. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI | License Photo
Black bunting is displayed at Cummings' office at the Oversight and Government Reform hearing room on Capitol Hill on October 17, the day of his death. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Black bunting is displayed at Cummings' seat in the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing room. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A photo of Cummings is pinned in the hallway near his Capitol office. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The flag at the Capitol is lowered to half-staff in tribute to Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The American flag at the White House was also lowered in Cummings' honor. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Cummings, shown here in 2008, was chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, giving him a key role in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch. UPI | License Photo