Thousands expected as late Rep. Elijah Cummings lay in state at U.S. Capitol

Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings will be buried in Baltimore on Friday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Black bunting is displayed on October 17 at the office of Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings at the oversight committee hearing room on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The flag at the U.S. Capitol is seen at half-staff on October 17 to honor the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Late Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Thursday, near the rotunda, before proceeding to his native Baltimore for a funeral Friday.

Unlike U.S. presidents, who lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda, as George H.W. Bush did last year, Cummings' casket will be staged in the National Statuary Hall -- a large room just off the rotunda that served as the House chamber for a half-century in the 1800s.

Cummings, who'd been fighting cancer, died a week ago at the age of 68. He is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol.

Thousands of visitors are expected to pass through the Capitol to honor Cummings.

Lying in state is an honor reserved for government officials at the Capitol and typically includes a military guard. On Wednesday, Cummings lay in repose, which denotes simply a public viewing, at Baltimore's Morgan State University.

The Capitol ceremony Thursday will include remarks from a number of lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

"It will probably be the hardest two or three minutes I will ever give," Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said of his planned speech. "He was a real friend."

The last persons to lay in state at the Capitol were Bush last December and Arizona Sen. John McCain four months earlier.

The body of the 12-term congressman will move to Baltimore for a memorial service and burial Friday. Former President Barack Obama will speak at the service, his spokeswoman said. The 44th president was invited by Cummings' wife, Maya Rockeymoore-Cummings.

"He'll deliver remarks about the remarkable life and legacy of one of this country's finest public servants," Obama communications director Katie Hill said.