Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan waits to be introduced at a Democratic primary debate in Detroit, Mich., on July 30. File Photo by John Nowak/CNN/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio announced Thursday he's leaving the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

Ryan, who represents a district that flipped from Barack Obama to Donald Trump in 2016, failed to meet more stringent polling and donation requirements for the last two Democratic debates.

"When I started my campaign for president, I wanted to give voice to the forgotten people and communities -- this voice will not be stifled," Ryan said in a video message, adding that he will run for re-election next year in Ohio's 13th District.

"Today I'm ending my campaign for president, but I will continue to fight for these people and for our country. Thank you to our volunteers, our staff, the folks who've chipped in a few bucks -- and especially -- to my family."

Ryan, 46, started his White House bid in April and said he was motivated by the closure of an Ohio auto plant to improve the economy as president.