Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The state of New York has enacted a law that bars non-profit groups and organizations from endorsing political candidates or donating to their campaigns.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the law Wednesday to update New York's Johnson Amendment -- a tax code barring non-profits from the political activities. The original law entered force in 1954.

President Donald Trump has favored scrapping the amendment, which was named for then-U.S. Sen. Lyndon Johnson, at the behest of conservative groups and churches that claim it limits free speech.

Cuomo, however, called it "common sense" legislation designed to keep tax-exempt groups from engaging in public political races.

"New Yorkers have a right to free and fair elections, and this law will further protect our democracy from unjustified interferences once and for all," he said.

"This is a simple bill that serves an important purpose, to keep in place standards we have had in this country for over 60 years that shield not-for-profits and houses of worship from political entanglement," New York Sen. Kiz Krueger added.

Trump signed an executive order in 2017 in a bid to loosen the amendment's requirements.

One concern that spurred the new law is the prospect of non-profits being used to launder campaign contributions, should federal restrictions be weakened.

Last year, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed a civil complaint that accused Trump's charity foundation violated the amendment's prohibition on backing candidate. The foundation later ceased operations.