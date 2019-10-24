Ford will reveal the new "Mustang-inspired" electric SUV on Nov. 17, one day before the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. Image from Ford/Twitter

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Ford will unveil its "Mustang-inspired" electric SUV on Nov. 17, the company announced Thursday in a social media campaign showing glimpses of what the vehicle will look like.

The profile seems to mimic the Mustang's sleek front and the taillights are vertical, a callback to the Mustang. The roof differs from the Mustang, and it appears to have a spoiler on the rear hatchback.

The debut comes one day before the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Twitter post provided no other details on the battery size, vehicle range or engine acceleration. Ford has said in the past it wants to build an SUV with an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles while creating its own FordPass Charging Network. Ford said it would be rear-wheel drive and have the options of an extended battery pack.

There were some Instagram posts with the hashtag #ElectricAndUntamed.