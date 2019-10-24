Evacuations ordered as Kincade Fire spreads through Northern California

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A rapidly spreading wildfire has ignited in Northern California, causing officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders.

Dubbed the Kincade Fire, the blaze erupted Wednesday night near the Geysers geothermal plant in Sonoma County and has grown to over 5,000 acres in a matter of hours with zero percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuation orders are in place for several areas in Sonoma County, including Healdsburg and Geyserville, the Sonoma County sheriff's office said in an advisory, describing the severity of the situation as "extreme" as there is "extraordinary threat to life or property."

"If you feel unsafe, evacuate," the sheriff's office said.

The National Weather Service said it recorded wind gusts of 76 mph near the fire's location. North Bay, East Bay Hills and Sana Cruz Mountains were also under a red-flag warning for critical fire weather through to Thursday afternoon due to strong winds and "very low humidity," NWS said.

Sen. Mike McGuire warned residents to follow all evacuation notices.

"This fire is moving fast, please pay attention to evacuation orders. Firefighters will be working hard through the night," he said on Twitter.

The fire erupted as Pacific Gas & Electronic cut power to some 179,000 accounts in 17 counties, including 27,830 customers in Sonoma County, to prevent wildfires caused by dry, windy conditions.

PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said the fire is burning near the shut-off footprint and "we are working to gather additional information."