Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The body of a West Point cadet who went missing last week was found on the New York campus, the academy announced Wednesday.

Kade Kurita, 20, was found dead Tuesday night. He was reported missing Friday evening after failing to show up for a scheduled military skills competition.

"We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita's family and friends," said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, superintendent at West Point.

Military, local and state police, along with the Coast Guard searched for Kurita for four days.

The academy said the cause of Kurita's death was under investigation, though foul play was not suspected.