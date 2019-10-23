Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Classes for Chicago Public Schools were canceled for Thursday as the Chicago Teachers Union plans to return to the picket lines and increase pressure on public officials.

CPS issued a statement Wednesday saying that classes would be canceled for a sixth day as the CTU has not scheduled a House of Delegates vote necessary to end the ongoing teachers strike.

"As a result, it will not be possible to hold classes tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 24. After school programming will not be available at CPS schools," CPS said.

The union indicated it will return to the picket lines at 6:30 a.m. Thursday and would plan to provide civil disobedience training at CTU headquarters "taking a page from the civil rights movement," according to a memo obtained by The Chicago Tribune.

"To combat the mayor's stonewalling, we may need to ratchet up pressure," the memo added.

Thousands of teachers and school employees marched in downtown Chicago on Wednesday, rallying outside of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's city budget address where she unveiled her proposal to fill an $838 million budget gap.

The city said its most recent proposal to the union adds up to $500 million more in spending for teachers throughout the next five years.

"There has to be a commitment and a will and a sense of urgency on all sides. That's what's going to make a difference," Lightfoot said of the negotiations.

Union officials said the two sides had good conversations on Tuesday but had not yet reached just terms.

"We understand that we're not going to solve all problems, but we need to see a substantial down payment and then a plan to address class sizes and other issues," CTU Chief of Staff Jennifer Johnson said.