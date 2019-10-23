California deputy shot, killed while responding to marijuana theft

El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy Brian Ishmael was shot and killed while responding to a theft at a marijuana garden on Wednesday. Photo courtesy El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during what police described as an "active shooter incident" on Wednesday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said two people were in custody after deputy Brian Ishmael was killed while responding to a call about a theft from a marijuana garden at a private residence in Somerset, Calif., Sheriff John D'Agostini said.

Ishmael immediately came under fire and an off-duty San Joaquin County sheriff's deputy who was in Ishmael's patrol vehicle for a ride-along at the time of the shooting returned fire at the suspects.

That deputy was injured in the shooting and was released from the hospital after undergoing surgery.

One of the suspects was hospitalized and his condition wasn't immediately known.

D'Agostini said that it wasn't clear if there were any outstanding suspects.

Ishmael was a four-year veteran with the sheriff's office and previously worked for the Placerville Police Department.